Lane closure set on portion of I-70 in Columbia Wednesday

KBIA | By Andrew Calek, KOMU 8
Published December 3, 2025 at 8:27 AM CST
I-70 under a blue sky dotted with fluffy white clouds. The road is bordered by green grass. There are trees full of green leaves in the distance.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
The lane closure, just west of St. Charles Road, near mile marker 131, is expected to be in place from 4 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3.

The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates closing the right driving lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Charles Road in Columbia Wednesday for emergency pavement repairs.

The lane closure is expected to be in place from 4 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3.

The lane closure is just west of St. Charles Road, near mile marker 131.

MoDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes and to give themselves extra travel time. Backups are expected, according to MoDOT.

