Lane closure set on portion of I-70 in Columbia Wednesday

The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates closing the right driving lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Charles Road in Columbia Wednesday for emergency pavement repairs.

The lane closure is expected to be in place from 4 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3.

The lane closure is just west of St. Charles Road, near mile marker 131.

MoDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes and to give themselves extra travel time. Backups are expected, according to MoDOT.

