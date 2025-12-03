© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
MSHP releases crash totals from Monday winter weather response

KBIA | By Luciana De Anda, KOMU 8
Published December 3, 2025 at 8:17 AM CST
A blue ambulance races down a snowy street. The landscape is gray and surrounded by shadowy trees.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
The Highway Patrol received a total of 170 calls for service and reported 166 stranded drivers in Troop F jurisdiction, which encompasses most of mid-Missouri. The Highway Patrol reported 73 non-injury crashes, four injury crashes and one fatal crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F released a final update on traffic incident totals from Monday's winter weather in a social media post Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol received a total of 170 calls for service and reported 166 stranded drivers in Troop F jurisdiction, which encompasses most of mid-Missouri.

The Highway Patrol reported 73 non-injury crashes, four injury crashes and one fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol recommended in its post that drivers slow down, increase following distance and always wear seat belts even when snowfall has stopped.

On Monday morning, the Columbia Works Department's Street division sent a 24-person snowplow crew to respond to winter weather conditions. Boone County dispatchers asked drivers to stay home due to deteriorating road conditions around noon.

By 7:50 p.m., multiple serious crashes had been reported in mid-Missouri, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had confirmed at least one of them was related to winter weather conditions.

An Eldon woman was seriously injured when her truck slid into the Moreau River Bridge, and a man was killed in a rollover crash on Missouri 179, both in Cole County, according to separate crash reports from the Highway Patrol.

