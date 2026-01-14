Missouri child care subsidies have been restored after Trump administration freeze

Missouri child care subsidies have been fully restored following a pause ordered by the Trump administration last week. State officials said providers receiving money from child care subsidies can expect to receive delayed funds by Friday.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education submitted additional justifications for the funds last week , after the federal government requested more information on Thursday.

The department said over half of Missouri child care providers were affected by delays in the state's Child Care and Development Fund, which halted funding for invoices submitted between Dec. 30 and Jan. 12.

"We know how important these payments are to providers, and this is our utmost priority," said Office of Childhood Assistant Commissioner Deidre Anderson-Barbee in a statement. "Thank you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to the children and families of Missouri."

More than 90% of funding for Missouri child care subsidies comes from the federal government, according to the current fiscal year budget . Tamyka Perine, executive director of the Gateway Early Childhood Alliance, said the Missouri families who rely on subsidies to pay for child care were left with few options.

"Providers were already burdened by staffing issues, and this exacerbated that," Perine said. "I hope that having this happen was a wake up call for a lot of people around how important it is for us to support the child care community in our families, and also how important it is to think about how our state is funding child care."

Perine said some child care facilities closed as a result of the funding freeze, meaning some families have sent their children to other providers while the closed facilities work to reopen.

The Trump administration paused child care subsidies in several states after a pro-President Trump influencer recently accused a Somali-owned Minneapolis day care of fraud. The freeze included $10 billion in child care and other social service funds for five Democrat-led states, including Illinois.

Those five states have filed a lawsuit against the administration to have the funds restored. A federal judge on Friday granted the states' request for a temporary restraining order preventing the freeze until the case plays out in court.

