© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Katie Grawitch

Student Reporter

Katie Grawitch is a second-year journalism student working across the Missouri School of Journalism's newsrooms. She is currently covering William Woods University and Westminster College with a team of multimedia J-School reporters. Previously, she worked with the Maneater's Data and Investigative team to create data visualizations for long-form projects.