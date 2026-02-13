License plate recognition cameras in use on University of Missouri campus

New signs appeared this week on the University of Missouri campus notifying people that license plate readers are in use.

MUPD spokesperson Sarah Yoro-Massad said the cameras have been on campus for a couple of years for safety and security.

“The new signs are being installed to make the public aware of their use in locations where doing so can help deter crime,” Yoro-Massad said.

Yoro-Massad said the cameras are used to identify vehicles that are suspected to be “involved in criminal activity.”

The university added more security cameras as part of efforts to increase safety on campus.

In November, MU students protested the use of Flock Safety cameras in Columbia due to concerns of information being shared with Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

MUPD confirmed the cameras are not part of the Flock Safety camera system. However, the department did not comment on the software used.

MUPD would not disclose the number of cameras on campus, citing safety reasons. The department also did not share information about data storage or about sharing it with other agencies.

When asked about how data from license plate readers is shared and stored, MUPD said it does not share those specific details for “security and investigative reasons.”

The Columbia Police Department confirmed the department does not have the ability to search MUPD’s license plate database but did not respond at the time of publication about whether there is a process for requesting information.

Liv Daugherty, a student at the University of Missouri, had not seen the signs and was not aware of the cameras. They said the sudden appearance of signs on campus does not make them feel safer.

“If the cameras have been here for years, why are we just now putting up the signs to let us know?” Daugherty said.

Audrey Novinger, another Mizzou student, also had not seen the signs and did not know about the cameras. She said she was worried that having her name linked to a specific vehicle and location could put her at risk, especially in the event of a data breach.

“Without knowing what information (MUPD is) using and what the purpose is, it's a little hard for me to know if it's safer or not,” Novinger said.