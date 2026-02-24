State candidate filing opens Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY — Filing to run for congressional and state offices opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s office.

It’s a popular time to spot candidates as those who file by 5 p.m. have their names put in a random drawing, which determines their placement on the primary ballot for their contest.

After the first day, candidates are placed on the ballot in the order of their filing, according to the secretary of state’s website. Filing ends at 5 p.m. March 31.

There is a filing fee, ranging from $500 to $150 depending on office being sought, and candidates must bring proof of completing the candidate’s affidavit, of tax payments and bonding requirements through the Department of Revenue to file.

Those who are required to file with the secretary of state to run are:

U.S. representatives

State auditor

State senators from the 17 even-numbered districts

All 163 state representative

Various Circuit Court judges

All Boone County House of Representatives members said they intend to seek reelection.

Gregg Bush

Rep. Gregg Bush, D-Columbia, was initially elected in 2024. He said he hopes to win a second term so he can continue to use his platform to advocate for his constituents.

“Our office works to highlight the concerns of District 50 and Missourians who care about health care access and outcomes, public education, and affordability,” Bush said in an email.

Bush is focused on the level of access that working families have to health care, education and affordable goods and services. He said he takes pride in the solutions he’s worked to reach with other representatives in the House.

“We’re most proud of how we’ve found ways to reach common ground on solutions for Missourians,” he said.

John Martin

Rep. John Martin, R-Columbia, was elected in 2024. Martin said he is seeking reelection because he wants to continue improving the life of his constituents educationally and economically.

“I was fortunate enough to be placed on the House Budget Committee, and I feel like I have a key role to play there,” Martin said. “It helps me to have a small part in trying to direct our state and making choices that help those areas that I think are priorities.”

Martin said he thinks passing a law banning cellphone use during school instructional time is one of his accomplishments. He added that he hopes to help Missouri navigate potential changes to the tax system.

“The state may be taking a vote on beginning to phase out the income tax and switching more to a sales tax base,” he said. “Those are some big lifts and we’re going to need good leadership.”

“I’m a common sense Boone County native, small business owner, wanting to represent the constituents in a way where they are confident that I’m making good decisions for them,” he said.

Adrian Plank

Rep. Adrian Plank, D-Columbia, first elected in 2022, is seeking to continue representing “the most rural district of any Democrat in the state.” He said he aims to protect rural communities as they are “falling behind on big issues,” such as public education and infrastructure.

Noting the lack of water treatment facilities, he said the communities are “tapped out so they can’t add more businesses. They can’t add more houses.”

He has pushed for policies to protect smaller rural communities. “They just don’t have the infrastructure to keep up,” he said. “If you can’t flush your toilet, you can’t add another business.”

Plank said Missouri has the “highest rate of bankruptcies right now for small farmers.” Young farmers are facing adversity at new levels “because corporate ag has monopolized the farming industry,” he said.

David Tyson Smith

Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, has served District 46 since a 2021 special election. Smith said the fight for justice is what inspires him to keep serving and to seek reelection.

“There’s a lot of work to do, there’s a lot of people to help,” Smith said. “We all need to be engaged and active and fighting for democracy, it’s too soon to quit.”

Smith pointed to congressional redistricting last fall, criminal justice reforms and prohibiting teenagers from purchasing firearms as issues to focus on. Smith said his goal is to ensure people are treated fairly through the court system in legislation.

Smith said the most important thing is for there to be someone and something Columbia can believe in.

“I want them to believe. Believe that we can have a better state and a better America. And if we do that, we can achieve great things,” Smith said. “If we don’t quit and you have a heartbeat in your chest and we show up and we fight, we can do great things.”

Kathy Steinhoff

Rep. Kathy Steinhoff, D-Columbia, said she is running for reelection to the seat she first won in 2022 because she said there is still so much she needs to get done.

“I don’t feel like my job’s done. That might be probably the biggest reason,” she said. “I have learned so much in the time that I’ve been down here, and it has been an honor to serve my community and I’m ready to continue.”

“I hope to be able to improve those efforts with a little more experience,” she said. “I just want to continue to advocate for Missourians whose voices don’t feel like they’re being heard.”

“I’ve been able to pass some bills, which I’m really proud of. I was very involved in the cellphone restrictions in schools across the state, and I truly believe that’s going to improve learning for all students,” she said.

“I’ve been just trying to be a bit of a watchdog on the budget, and I’ve also been extensively involved this past year on property tax issues, and I’ve learned so much from that,” Steinhoff said. “I think that it’s really, really important that we have people that are knowledgeable and looking out for our local communities and the way that they tax themselves.”

“My record stands for itself. They can see what I’ve accomplished and how hard I am working for them,” she said. “I hope that they will see fit to send me back.”

