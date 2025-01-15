Filing period for local elections close

Columbians may have a better idea of who they can vote for in the general municipal elections after the filing period ended Tuesday.

Voters will decide Columbia's next mayor, Third Ward and Fourth Ward representatives on April 8, in addition to Columbia School Board members.

Three candidates successfully filed for the mayoral race: first-term mayor Barbara Buffaloe, advertising professional Tanya Heath and local businessman Blair Murphy.

The Missourian previously reported that Ron Graves and incumbent Nick Foster have filed to compete for Fourth Ward representative. Jacque Sample is the only candidate vying for the Third Ward councilperson seat, the Missourian previously reported.

The deadline to file to appear on the April ballot was 5 p.m. Tuesday. Candidates began officially filing for City Council seats in late October.

The municipal general elections will be held April 8, and the six candidates that submitted sufficient petitions will appear on the ballot.