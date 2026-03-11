Root Cellar will no longer reopen this month

Root Cellar will not be reopening under new ownership, the business announced Sunday on Instagram.

The new owners, married couple James and Paul Roark-Gruender, said in the post that there were “major life changes that would make reopening and running the Root Cellar a challenge.”

Additionally, managing partner Megan Rueschhoff said she is unable to continue with the Root Cellar reopening efforts because she is recently recovering from surgeries, and “my body is not ready to take on this role in this capacity,” according to the post.

Located on 1203 Rogers St., Root Cellar was a subscription based grocery option that provided healthy food straight from Missouri farmers.

For example, the $45 weekly Ploughman’s box included four to six staple produce items per week, as well as one high quality meat and one high quality artisan specialty, according to its website.

Root Cellar initially announced its permanent closure in a Nov. 16 Instagram post, citing $420 million in funding cuts from the Trump administration.

It received aid through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, which helped account for over a third of the business, according to the post.

“This program, which had been expected to continue for three more years, was abruptly cut by the Trump administration earlier this year,” according to the post.

The Roark-Gruenders announced their purchase of the business in a Dec. 3 Instagram post, and said they planned on reopening in March.

“We do not feel that we can do the community justice, and keep the level of service and selection that the community has come to expect,” according to the post on Sunday.

Missourian reporter Adela Rakoski contributed to this story.