Root Cellar set to close in December following federal cuts

Root Cellar, a local food market serving Columbia since 2001 will close its doors on Dec. 13.

In 2011, the business was purchased by new owners Chelsea and Jake Davis who implemented a food subscription service.

For the past 14 years, Root Cellar, located at 1203 Rogers St. Ste. 101, has provided locally grown food by farmers and artisans to families across Columbia, Ashland and Jefferson City.

According to an email sent to customers by the owners, Root Cellar will permanently close as a result of the Trump Administration abruptly cutting the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program.

The email explained that the program accounted for more than a third of their business, resulting in their last delivery to families taking place at the end of September.

In their message, they expressed their gratitude assuring customers they will keep them updated on their future endeavors.

"Our deepest gratitude goes out to you, the customers who have been the very heartbeat of Root Cellar for nearly 15 years, many of you from the very beginning. You are what has inspired us to continue this work for so long. You are truly family to us, the true spirit of a supportive community. It has been our profound honor to nourish your families, connect you with the incredible bounty of local farmers, and share both joyful and challenging times."

All subscriptions, holiday turkey orders, and regular business hours will continue as usual through Dec. 13, according to the email.