Free Lyft rides home available on St. Patrick's Day

Residents celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Columbia will have another way to get home after festivities this year.

Lyft is partnering with Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jameson Irish Whiskey to offer 500 free rides in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield from 10 a.m. Tuesday through midnight Wednesday.

“Celebrations like St. Patrick’s Day bring communities together, and we believe responsibility should be part of every celebration,” Scott Johnson, executive vice president of Breakthru Beverage Missouri, said in a news release.

The initiative is being sponsored by Safe Home After Every Occasion, a social responsibility program that intends to turn finding a safe ride home before a night out into a habit. Since the program began, more than 100,000 Missourians have received a free ride home.

“Columbia is a big college town, and we know that there are lots of celebrations with holidays like St. Patrick's Day," said Melva Pete, chief human resources officer for Breakthru Beverage Missouri.

“The thought is that if individuals have to use a ride to get to their destination, then they don't have to worry about having had one too many and taking the risk of driving home under the influence or impaired,” she said.

Residents can use the Lyft ride code: "BBGSTPAT26" to access a free ride home — up to a $30 value — and can claim it anytime after 8 a.m. Tuesday. More information can also be found through Breakthru Beverage Missouri's social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and X.

Rides will be available through the Lyft app until the 500 free rides are claimed.