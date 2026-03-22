New Missouri State Historical Society exhibit explores the legacy of iconic Route 66

For Black travelers and musicians road-tripping along Route 66 in the Jim Crow era, Alberta Ellis' hotel in Springfield was a refuge. Outside of St. Louis, there were few safe places in Missouri for them to use the restroom, fill the car with gas, eat at a restaurant or stay the night.

"Alberta was an incredibly smart businesswoman who saw that lack and decided to fill that void in a lot of different ways," said Katie Seale of the State Historical Society of Missouri. "The fact that Alberta's was on a major highway that went through the city was huge for Black travelers."

/ Missouri State University Libraries / Missouri State University Libraries Alberta Ellis was born on Dec. 27, 1909, in Springfield, Missouri. She owned and operated Alberta's Hotel and Snack Bar, the Farm, and Bert and Bob's "Crystal Lounge," serving African American travelers near and on historic Route 66.

Alberta's Hotel is one of several notable former highway stops featured in the State Historical Society of Missouri's new exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The exhibit is informed by oral histories collected over the years, including that of Ellis' granddaughter Elizabeth Logan Calvin.

Springfield was growing in the middle of the century, bringing in large acts and musicians from across the country. Alberta's Hotel offered lodging, food, a barbershop, a salon and a rumpus room. Ellis also opened up a jazz club along the route.

"If she thought that something was right and that she had a right [to do it], she would pursue it," said Calvin. "The women in the family were feisty and strong. They were smart."

Installations and archival photos from Route 66's heyday are currently on display at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia. A traveling exhibit will also stop at other Missouri locations along the route throughout the year.

"We wanted to look at the larger picture of what was unique about Missouri itself," said Seale, who is a co-chair of the exhibit. "We talk about the unique rock architecture, the Googie architecture that crops up in particular in St. Louis. We talk about some of the major players from Missouri that actually helped not only get the road established, but also helped with its promotion and marketing."

In addition to showcasing the unique architecture and legendary stories about Missouri's iconic Route 66 stops, Seale said the exhibit also brings attention to the realities of travel at the time.

"It wasn't all nostalgia, tourism and vacation," Seale said. That was especially true, she added, "for Black travelers, travelers facing racism and segregation, those traveling during the Great Depression [and those] seeking housing [and] economic opportunities to try and sustain their family."

/ Missouri State University Libraries / Missouri State University Libraries The Harlem Globetrotters arrive at Alberta's Hotel in January, 1955.

The exhibit ends with information about the decommissioning of the road and the ongoing efforts to preserve and restore Route 66 history in Missouri.

"Through the Windshield: Missouri's Route 66" is on display through November at the Wenneker Family Corridor Gallery in Columbia. The traveling exhibition, "Missouri's Main Street: 100 Years on Route 66," will be at Route 66 State Park in Eureka in April, St. Louis' Central Library in July and the Scenic River Library in St. Clair in September.

To learn more about how Route 66 shaped development and travel in the Midwest, stories from the former highway's heyday, and its legacy today, listen to "St. Louis on the Air" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Events

What: "Through the Windshield: Missouri's Route 66"

When: Until Nov. 28

Where: The Wenneker Family Corridor Gallery, 605 Elm St., Columbia, MO 65201

What: "Missouri's Main Street: 100 Years on Route 66"

When: April 1-30

Where: Route 66 State Park, 97 N. Outer Road, Eureka, MO 63025

What: "Missouri's Main Street: 100 Years on Route 66"

When: July 1-31

Where: St. Louis Public Library-Central Library, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103

What: "Missouri's Main Street: 100 Years on Route 66"

When: Sept. 1-30

Where: Scenic Regional Library-St. Clair Branch, 515 E. Springfield Road, St Clair, MO 63077

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Layla Halilbasic is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.



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