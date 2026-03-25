Mizzou joins other insurers in cutting GLP‑1 weight‑loss drug coverage

The University of Missouri is no longer covering GLP-1 medications for weight loss under its health insurance plan.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the university stopped covering GLP-1 medications prescribed for conditions other than Type 2 diabetes, including weight loss. The health plan continues to cover GLP-1 medications for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes when prescribed by plan members’ doctors.

Mizzou cited rising insurance premiums as the reason for dropping coverage of those prescriptions.

“As a self-insured organization, the university pays for all health care and prescription costs for plan members. Continuing coverage for GLP-1 medications, outside of diabetes treatment, would have resulted in a 28% increase in insurance premiums for all employees,” said Travis Zimpfer, a spokesperson for the university.

Beyond treating Type 2 diabetes

Wegovy (semaglutide) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) are the most widely prescribed GLP-1 medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management. Wegovy targets GLP-1 receptors, while Zepbound targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, which can lead to greater weight loss. There are currently no FDA-approved generic versions of either drug, as both remain brand-name medications protected by patents expected to last several more years.

Tricia Temmen, a nurse practitioner at SSM Health Medical Group, said the weight loss patients achieve on GLP-1 medications can improve several aspects of health, including cardiovascular risk, mental health and other obesity-related conditions.

“I feel like it helps with body image and, therefore, depression. We know the cardiovascular benefits of weight loss,” Temmen said. “In the Midwest, generally speaking, we have a lot of people who fall into an obese category, mildly obese. Probably the biggest thing that I have seen more and more of over the last several years is fatty liver disease, and that is what I prescribe GLPs for more than any other reason.”

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, and it is increasingly recognized as a leading cause of cirrhosis as long-term inflammation and damage can gradually scar the organ.

Approximately 35% of adults in Missouri have obesity, according to a 2025 report from the American Diabetes Association.

Rising demand

Use of GLP-1 medications has surged in the United States in recent years. According to research from JPMorganChase, 9.8 million Americans were taking the drugs in 2025, up from 6.8 million in 2024 and 5.2 million in 2023. The firm estimates that as many as 25 million Americans could be using GLP-1 medications by 2030 as demand continues to grow.

Temmen believes GLP-1s growing popularity is partly due to providers becoming more confident in them.

“Over the last several years we’ve seen such great results with patients losing weight, so I think more providers are comfortable with prescribing it for weight loss and not just for diabetic management,” Temmen said.

Mizzou’s decision mirrors a broader trend of insurers dropping coverage for GLP-1 medications, including HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems.

According to GoodRx research, the number of people without commercial insurance coverage for Wegovy increased by 42% in 2026 compared with the year before, leaving more than 41 million people without coverage, while the number of people without coverage for Zepbound rose 12% leaving more than 109 million people without coverage.

The effort to lower drug prices

Under the Trump administration, the government has pursued a Most Favored Nation approach to lower prescription drug prices by tying U.S. prices to the lowest prices charged in other wealthy countries. In May 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to pursue policies aimed at bringing U.S. drug prices closer to those lower international prices.

Drugmakers were encouraged to adopt the discounts voluntarily after the administration warned it could pursue regulatory actions if companies did not begin aligning U.S. prices with those in other developed countries.

So far, the Trump administration has reached voluntary drug price agreements with 16 pharmaceutical companies, though many details remain unclear due to confidentiality. The administration reached voluntary agreements with 16 drug manufacturers to offer discounted prices on select brand‑name medications.

In February, the administration launched TrumpRx.gov. The site does not sell medications directly; instead, it redirects users to drugmakers’ purchasing programs or coupons, which can lower prices for people paying cash. Patients can also find savings by going directly to the manufacturers website.

However, because most Americans get their prescription drugs through private insurance plans or Medicare, the discounts have not yet reached the majority of patients.

