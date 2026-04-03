Missouri legislature passes bill that greatly restricts intoxicating hemp industry

The Missouri legislature has passed a bill that imposes major restrictions on the state's hemp industry.

The House voted 126-23 on Thursday to approve a bill that classifies most hemp-derived intoxicating products as marijuana.

Since the bill already went through the Senate and because the House didn't object to the changes that chamber made, it now goes to Gov. Mike Kehoe, who cited the legislation as a priority during his January State of the State address .

Under the legislation, sale of all intoxicating hemp products, including THC seltzers and hemp-derived THC edibles, would be prohibited everywhere except licensed marijuana dispensaries.

Because intoxicating hemp is mostly grown outside of the state and Missouri law requires products sold in dispensaries to be grown in state-licensed facilities, the legislation is effectively a ban on intoxicating hemp.

State officials have estimated more than 40,000 restaurants, bars and smoke shops sold such products in 2024, according to the Missouri Independent .

The legislation also restricts the purchasing of intoxicating hemp products to those 21 and older and prohibits individual products from containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

It includes privacy protections for marijuana consumers. Under the bill, a marijuana dispensary cannot retain any record with a customer's identifying information unless the customer opts in.

Senate negotiations over the bill lasted hours earlier this week. Originally senators aimed at passing their own legislation on the topic, but Sen. David Gregory, R-Chesterfield, said they could not reach a compromise.

"You're never able to please everyone, but unfortunately, we weren't able to get to a somewhat global deal," Gregory said. "The majority of folks I've been able to talk to feel it's best that we go back to the House version that a lot of folks have weighed in on."

The Senate took up the House version of the bill and modified it. The Senate ultimately voted 25-5 to pass the amended House bill but with some opposition from Sen. Mike Moon, R-Lawrence, who delayed the vote by filibustering.

"I've just heard the pleadings of a group of people who apparently haven't been heard," Moon said, referencing people from the hemp industry.

James Smith, the owner of a St. Charles hemp store, submitted online testimony against the bill in January, writing that it would force him and other business owners to lay off employees and possibly close.

"It would be a domino effect, and it would happen immediately," Smith wrote. "Hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs would be lost overnight in the state."

One of the changes in the Senate, added by Sen. Stephen Webber, D-Columbia, gives those working in the marijuana industry collective bargaining rights, including the right to unionize.

Under the legislation, that includes those who work in climate-controlled indoor cultivation and processing facilities.

Another amendment, sponsored by Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, pushes the effective date of the bill from August to Nov. 12. That's the same effective date as the upcoming federal ban on intoxicating hemp products.

"The feds made it November 12. They're giving people time," May said.

If Congress decides to allow the sale of such products, the bill would still only permit their sale in licensed dispensaries.

House Democrats largely supported the legislation, including Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City. She spoke in favor of the changes made by the Senate.

"I think that the privacy measures and the worker protection measures make this a better bill, and I encourage the body to support it," Aune said.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Dave Hinman, R-O'Fallon, is HB 2641 .

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio