Gov. Kehoe to sign bills on juvenile criminal justice, divorce and sex trafficking

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is set to sign three bills concerning divorce, juvenile criminal justice and sex trafficking into law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 888, House Bill 1908 and House Bill 2273 cover a range of topics.

Senate Bill 888

SB 888 targets criminal activity by juveniles, extending prosecutors' access to juveniles' records and allowing for an increase in juvenile detention centers in the state.

Gov. Mike Kehoe called attention to this bill at his State of the State address in January, where he called for reform to the juvenile justice system.

"Our juvenile justice system was designed to rehabilitate young people who make mistakes," Kehoe said during the address. "But it was never meant to be a revolving door for repeat violent offenders who pose a real danger to the public."

Under current law, the juvenile officer in a case for a suspect between 14 and 18 years old may consult with the prosecuting attorney about any offense for which the child could be certified as an adult. SB 888 would require the juvenile officer to consult with the prosecuting attorney, according to the bill summary.

The bill would also allow prosecuting attorneys' offices access to a copy of the Juvenile Detention Assessment form that was used in determining the detention of a juvenile.

Juvenile officers make the juvenile detention decision, but the form would give the prosecutors access to the information the juvenile office used to make that decision.

Right now, juvenile records are closed and cannot be accessed when they are an adult. SB 888 would create a juvenile criminal history database that would be accessible by criminal justice and law enforcement agencies.

House Bill 1908

HB 1908 bans judges from denying a divorce because of a pregnancy. It passed unanimously in both chambers.

Prior to this bill, a pregnant woman in Missouri could be denied a divorce just for being pregnant. She can file for a divorce, but a judge can deny finalizing it.

"This is bipartisan, common-sense bill and it protects vulnerable women," Kehoe said in his January State of the State address.

House Bill 2273

Kehoe will also sign HB 2273 into law, which aims to protect children from sex trafficking.

The bill will create the offense of “grooming of a minor,” and increase the amount of time victims of child sex trafficking can recover damages from injury or illness caused by sex trafficking, according to reporting by the Columbia Missourian.

The bill would increase criminal penalties for child sex trafficking and related crimes and will also mandates sex and human trafficking training for first responders and law enforcement personnel.