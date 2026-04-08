RSV cases are still high this spring, but Missouri won't extend its vaccination window

RSV season in the U.S. started later and is expected to stick around longer than usual this spring.

That's prompting most states to continue to offer the vaccine to eligible babies and toddlers through the end of this month. But Missouri won't extend that immunization window. Instead, the state will consider orders from providers on a case-by-case basis.

Extending the window allows states to request immunizations for an additional month through a federal program .

RSV can look like a mild cold, but it can be dangerous for babies and older adults. They're more likely to have trouble breathing and to develop other serious illnesses like pneumonia. At least two out of every 100 babies under 3 months old are hospitalized with RSV every year.

Overall, the spread of respiratory illnesses is low across the U.S. But counties in St. Louis' Metro East are still seeing a moderate number of patients hospitalized with RSV. Doctors in Missouri aren't required to report RSV cases.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio