Missouri House advances English proficiency tests for semitruck, school bus drivers, others

The Missouri House advanced legislation Thursday requiring that people who drive semitrucks, school buses and other large vehicles be able to pass English proficiency tests.

The chamber voted 104-22 in favor of the bill, which applies to everyone operating commercial motor vehicles designed to carry freight or regularly used to transport more than eight passengers.

Certain drivers, including farmers, first responders and people moving personal belongings, are exempted.

"We need CDL drivers. We just need to make sure that they can understand the road signs and what they're actually hauling," said Rep. Carolyn Caton, R-Blue Springs. Caton, the bill's sponsor, added that provisions of the bill mirror federal law – which Missouri began to enforce more heavily under the second Trump administration.

Other supporters of the bill cited a February incident in Missouri in which a semitruck driver went the wrong way on Highway 61, near Troy, and could not pass an English proficiency test.

The case received national attention after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted about it.

An equal number of Democratic representatives, 22, voted present as those who opposed the legislation.

Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis, was one of the few of his party to vote in favor of the bill.

"There are some jobs that to be truly proficient enough in English to accomplish that job (is) critical," Butz said. "I do think becoming a heavy equipment operator, driving an over-the-road truck, is certainly one of those."

Butz said he has numerous Bosnian-immigrant constituents, many of whom are truck drivers.

"I do know, in that community, becoming proficient in English professionally … is very important to them," Butz said, adding drivers told him it would be hard to obtain the proper license without already being proficient in English.

English tests and proof of legal status

Under the bill, drivers would have to be able to understand highway traffic signs, as well as converse in English with the general public or law enforcement.

Caton said there is an existing protocol used by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during traffic stops and at weigh stations.

"They're asking about the trip where they picked up, if there is hazardous material, where it's loaded on their trailer – just information about their trip in general," Caton said.

Rep. Eric Woods, D-Kansas City, said that could be subjective.

"What is to stop someone from saying that a person can't properly converse with the general public in English because they have a strong accent?" Woods asked.

Caton said, "It's pretty obvious if someone can read and understand the signs versus if they can't, so in their mind, it's really not subjective."

Specific protocol was not included in the bill at the request of the Highway Patrol, in case it needs to be changed in the future, Caton added.

The legislation also requires people with non-citizen commercial driver's licenses to carry proof of legal status.

That documentation is already required to obtain the special license.

"It feels very much like a show-me-your-paper situation that I am kind of uncomfortable with," Woods said.

Other Democrats warned the legislation could steer trucking companies away from the state.

"I've been in this industry for a long time," Caton answered. "I understand it, and this wholeheartedly is just about safety."

Violators of either provision would be subject to misdemeanors and fined $1,000 for a first offense. Their carrier would pay $3,000.

HB 2741 now goes to the Senate.



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