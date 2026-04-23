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Community members gather to clean trash out of rivers across Columbia

KBIA | By Lilliana Sewell, Columbia Missourian
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:36 AM CDT
Laura Semken works to lift a large sign out of Flat Branch Creek on Wednesday at the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail in Columbia. Semken, a member of the Missouri River Relief crew, said the creek is "near and dear to my heart." She has been helping maintain the area since moving to Columbia in 2019.
William Wicks
/
Columbia Missourian
Laura Semken works to lift a large sign out of Flat Branch Creek on Wednesday at the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail in Columbia. Semken, a member of the Missouri River Relief crew, said the creek is "near and dear to my heart." She has been helping maintain the area since moving to Columbia in 2019.

Columbia residents geared up with shovels, bags and waterproof boots to scrounge for trash in local streams and rivers Wednesday.

Over 40 volunteers arrived at the cleanup on Earth Day, and Missouri River Relief sent them to over eight sites around town, from Flat Branch Creek to Hinkson Creek.

Steve Schnarr, one of the directors for Missouri River Relief, said the cleanup directly affects Columbia residents.

“They love the creeks, and so many of our trails are aligned with creeks,” Schnarr said. “The creeks move trash from the city and the storm drains out into this world that we love to enjoy and experience, especially in the springtime.”

Schnarr added that some community members can feel overwhelmed with the broader climate issues.

“We all see the problem, but people often feel like it’s bigger than they can solve,” he said. “So it feels good to get together with the community and other people that really care, and make a big impact in just a few hours.”

Stephanie Farr, an artist for the Columbia Art League, also participated in the cleanup. She said she plans to use the trash she collected during the event to create a sculpture for Art in the Park on June 6 and 7.

Farr said the idea came to her when she was researching endangered species.

“I will be sculpting a little blue heron out of the trash that we collect today along the waterways in our own hometown,” Farr said. “I want to spread awareness and create something beautiful along with it.”

The cleanup was one of many the Missouri River Relief has planned in the coming months, looking to foster a stronger relationship between the community and its natural habitat, according to its website.
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Missouri News Earth Dayhinkson creekEnvironment
Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
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