Community members gather to clean trash out of rivers across Columbia

Columbia residents geared up with shovels, bags and waterproof boots to scrounge for trash in local streams and rivers Wednesday.

Over 40 volunteers arrived at the cleanup on Earth Day, and Missouri River Relief sent them to over eight sites around town, from Flat Branch Creek to Hinkson Creek.

Steve Schnarr, one of the directors for Missouri River Relief, said the cleanup directly affects Columbia residents.

“They love the creeks, and so many of our trails are aligned with creeks,” Schnarr said. “The creeks move trash from the city and the storm drains out into this world that we love to enjoy and experience, especially in the springtime.”

Schnarr added that some community members can feel overwhelmed with the broader climate issues.

“We all see the problem, but people often feel like it’s bigger than they can solve,” he said. “So it feels good to get together with the community and other people that really care, and make a big impact in just a few hours.”

Stephanie Farr, an artist for the Columbia Art League, also participated in the cleanup. She said she plans to use the trash she collected during the event to create a sculpture for Art in the Park on June 6 and 7.

Farr said the idea came to her when she was researching endangered species.

“I will be sculpting a little blue heron out of the trash that we collect today along the waterways in our own hometown,” Farr said. “I want to spread awareness and create something beautiful along with it.”

The cleanup was one of many the Missouri River Relief has planned in the coming months, looking to foster a stronger relationship between the community and its natural habitat, according to its website.