Glasgow mayor declares state of emergency after severe weather

GLASGOW — The Glasgow mayor has declared a state of emergency in the city following severe storms that left substantial damage on Monday morning.

Mayor Donald Clear signed an emergency proclamation at 2 p.m. Monday as crews work to repair damage across the city.

The storm knocked out power and water in the city and damaged the water tower, prompting the city to ask residents to conserve water.

The water tower is not as full as normal due to the storm, according to a social media post from the city.

The storm also downed power lines and damaged buildings and roofs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported substantial damage due to the storm throughout Glasgow in a post on X by Troop F.

Missouri 5, between First Street and Saline Street, was closed due to power lines being down, according to the post. MSHP advises avoiding the area.

There will be pallets of bottled water at Glasgow City Hall for those who need it, according to the post.

Follow live storm updates here.

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