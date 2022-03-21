© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alice Wiche

Student Reporter & Producer

Alice Wiche is a student reporter and producer for KBIA. She will graduate from the University of Missouri in spring 2022 with a Bachelors in Journalism and a Minor in History.

Alice was an early member of the Missouri-on-Mic special project, which she still regularly contributes to. Alice has also worked as a Photo Editor for the Columbia Missourian.