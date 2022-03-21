Alice WicheStudent Reporter & Producer
Alice Wiche is a student reporter and producer for KBIA. She will graduate from the University of Missouri in spring 2022 with a Bachelors in Journalism and a Minor in History.
Alice was an early member of the Missouri-on-Mic special project, which she still regularly contributes to. Alice has also worked as a Photo Editor for the Columbia Missourian.
-
Shelley Botts spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival in October.She lives in Columbia and raises chickens in her backyard and calls herself “The Hen Wife.” She shared some stories of her unusual brood, and the strong personalities that come out in the aptly named “Betty trio.”
-
Sean Xiaohao Duan: "In the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a lot of anti-Asian racism and anti-Asian violence that's been spiking up, which I don't love."Sean XiaoHao Duan loves Missouri. He loves the people, the food and the Cardinals. However as a Chinese immigrant he’s witnessed a rising tide of anti-Asian racism during the Coronavirus Pandemic. He spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at this year's True/False Festival held in Stephen's Lake Park about this new rise in hostility and his hope for a better future.
-
Sean XiaoHao Duan loves Missouri. He loves the people, the food and the Cardinals. However as a Chinese immigrant he’s witnessed a rising tide of antiasian racism during the Coronavirus Pandemic. He spoke with KBIA for Missouri on Mic about this new rise in hostility and his hope for a better future.
-
Grace & Gaedene Vance: "I feel like the luckiest mom in the world. I had the chance to raise two absolutely fantastic people."For Gaedene Vance and her daughter Grace, Columbia means a lot. Gaedene was born and raised in El Dorado Springs, and transferred to Columbia in college. Her daughter Grace was born and raised in the city. They spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at this year's True/False Festival held in Stephen's Lake Park about their relationship to the town and each other.
-
For Gaedene Vance and her daughter Grace, Columbia means a lot. Gaedene was born and raised in El Dorado Springs, and transferred to Columbia in college. Her daughter Grace was born and raised in the city. They spoke with us on their relationship to the town and each other this last Mother’s Day in this episode of Missouri on Mic.