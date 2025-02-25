© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Cristal Sanchez

Cristal Sanchez is a junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism and public administration and policy. She is a bilingual journalist covering business journalism and stories highlighting the Hispanic community.

She’s a reporter for the Missouri Business Alert and ¿De Veras?, a Spanish-language news outlet.