Cristal Sanchez
Cristal Sanchez is a junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism and public administration and policy. She is a bilingual journalist covering business journalism and stories highlighting the Hispanic community.
She’s a reporter for the Missouri Business Alert and ¿De Veras?, a Spanish-language news outlet.
Filmmaker Enrique Pedraza Botero will present his new film "No Se Ve Desde Aca" at this years True False Film Fest.
Daniel Larios discusses his non-fiction film Piñata Prayers, which will air at the True/False Film Festival this week.