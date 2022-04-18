© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
DSC_2783.jpg

Lauren Hines

Student Reporter & Producer

Lauren Hines is a student reporter and producer at KBIA. She will graduate from the University of Missouri in spring 2023 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Astronomy.

Lauren is interested in science journalism, oral history and conservation-based journalism. She has worked as a producer on KBIA's Missouri on Mic.