Lauren HinesStudent Reporter & Producer
Lauren Hines is a student reporter and producer at KBIA. She will graduate from the University of Missouri in spring 2023 with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Astronomy.
Lauren is interested in science journalism, oral history and conservation-based journalism. She has worked as a producer on KBIA's Missouri on Mic.
Kim Kelly on Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor: ‘Solidarity is essential. We can't win without it.’The Unbound Book Festival is coming up on Saturday, and KBIA has been talking to some of this year's authors in a series we're calling "Unbound Authors."Kim Kelly is probably best known for her labor column for Teen Vogue. Her new book, “The Untold History of American Labor: Fight Like Hell,” explores the stories of underrepresented and forgotten leaders in the labor movement. She spoke with KBIA's Lauren Hines.
Traffic was slow Tuesday afternoon in Mizzou North’s parking lot. Cars followed orange cones that led the way to a small garage. Inside, a handful of NextGen Diagnostic Services staff waved in cars of people looking for a COVID-19 test.
Lana Dicus: “It’s just a great thing to have so many relatives nearby that I can count on, depend on and socialize with.”Lana Dicus spoke with us at the CoMo 200 celebration on the Fourth of July.She's a history teacher – a 2007 Missouri Gilder Lehrman "Preserve America" History Teacher of the Year, in fact, and she spoke about the vastness of Missouri history – including some of her own family history – and about some common misconceptions about the state.
Wayne Cummins: “Surviving the pandemic and working on the frontlines definitely made me grow a lot as a person and as a firefighter.”Wayne Cummins spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at the CoMo 200 celebration on the 4th of July.He’s a Columbia firefighter and spoke about what it was like growing up in Missouri and how the pandemic has affected him as a first responder.
Renee and Kenny Hulshof: “Our buildings are our history, and I would like to see Missouri do a much better job at preserving those things.”Kenny Hulshof is a former US representative from the Bootheel, and he and his wife, Renee, spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at theMissouri Bicentennial Commemoration in August.They spoke about their family legacy and the importance of remembering our state's past, while also looking to its future.