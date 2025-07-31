The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership among Iowa Public Radio, KCUR 89.3, Nebraska Public Media News, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting with a focus on Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

As news-gathering resources dwindle across the region, our collaborative approach aims to deliver stories with impact about issues affecting Midwesterners in this four-state region.

Funding for the Midwest Newsroom is provided by the Schmidt Family Foundation, the Kauffman Foundation and NPR.

