Nakylah CarterReporter
Nakylah Carter is a graduate student in the Missouri School of Journalism studying investigative and data reporting. She is a health and higher education reporter for Columbia Missourian and is passionate about reporting on marginalized communities. Carter graduated from North Carolina A&T State University, the largest HBCU in the nation, as the journalism school's valedictorian in 2022.
Missouri officials attribute part of the rise to an increase in fentanyl-related deaths and unsafe sleeping conditions.