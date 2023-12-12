© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nakylah Carter

Reporter

Nakylah Carter is a graduate student in the Missouri School of Journalism studying investigative and data reporting. She is a health and higher education reporter for Columbia Missourian and is passionate about reporting on marginalized communities. Carter graduated from North Carolina A&T State University, the largest HBCU in the nation, as the journalism school's valedictorian in 2022.