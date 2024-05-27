The Associated Press (169)
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
-
A Minneapolis police officer was killed when he responded to a shooting call and was providing medical attention to a man who shot him. The suspected gunman and another person were also killed.
-
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says users of Medline's “Bed Assist Bars" can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the product and the side of a mattress when it's attached to a bed.
-
Some 27 candidates, mostly running for mayor or town councils, have been killed so far this year. But criminals have taken to mass shootings rather than targeted attacks as they have in the past.
-
The convictions of the activists was the city’s biggest national security case to date under a law imposed by Beijing that has all but wiped out public dissent.
-
Tuen Kit Lee was found guilty in 2007 of the kidnapping and rape of the young woman at knifepoint near Boston. He was located in California after images of him emerged on social media.
-
Scheffler was charged with assaulting a police officer with his vehicle in Louisville, Ky., during the PGA Championship. The golfer has said he misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.
-
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has been flying balloons carrying trash toward the South in an apparent retaliation to anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown across the border.
-
The blanket of debris covering a village has become more unstable with rain and streams trapped under it, officials say, and villagers digging with bare hands through muddy rubble is also concerning.
-
During a career that lasted more than three decades, the 62-year-old Hernández was often scorned by players, managers and fans for missed calls and quick ejections — some in high-profile situations.
-
Walton starred for the UCLA Bruins before an influential but injury-derailed NBA career in Portland, San Diego and Boston. Afterward, he became one of the biggest stars in basketball broadcasting.