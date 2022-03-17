© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

Nothing Compares 2 U

Published March 17, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
KBIA
Podcast Cover - Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Nothing Compares 2 U was written by Prince in 1984 for his band, the Family. One version was recorded in 1984, but wasn’t actually released until only recently...in 2018. Instead, the song debuted on the Family’s 1985 self-titled album, released under the Paisley Park Records label. Neither version had much of a splash.

Fast forward 5 years when, in 1990, a 24 year old Irish singer-songwriter by the name of Sinéad O'Connor released her version, and it became a breakout hit, thanks in part to the song’s music video, made up almost entirely of a closeup shot of the singer’s face.

So, which one is the better version? Stephanie talks to her good friend Jeremy Root...about the songs... how they compare to one another, and by the end, they’ll reveal their top pick.

Stephanie Shonekan
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and adjunct professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan Famuliner joined KBIA in February 2011. Ryan previously worked as a general assignment reporter and videographer at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind. and as a reporter and anchor at the Missourinet radio network in Jefferson City, MO. He’s reported nationally on NPR and WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Rehman Tungekar
Rehman Tungekar is a former producer for KBIA, who left at the beginning of 2014.
