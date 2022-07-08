Afternoon newscast for July 8, 2022
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce has outraised not just Democrats, but Republicans too
- Columbia Public Works Department to conduct road safety audit for Route B/Paris Road corridor
- Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander says fellow Democrats need to start building momentum over time
- Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works
- Civil liberties group calls on Boone County prosecutors to pledge not to prosecute those who seek abortions