Halle JacksonStudent Reporter & Shift Editor
Halle Jackson is a senior in the Missouri School of Journalism studying cross-platform editing and producing. She’s a reporter and producer for KBIA. When not in the newsroom, she’s usually rock climbing.
-
Malaka Gharib on I Was Their American Dream: ‘Even I didn’t accept myself as an ‘American’ until going through the emotional process of writing the book.’Malaka Gharib is a journalist and cartoonist probably best known for the graphic memoir “I Was Their American Dream,” in which she writes about her life as a first generation Filipino-Egyptian American She spoke with KBIA’s Halle Jackson.
-
The United States Department of Agriculture launched a program yesterday that aims to increase and support innovation in climate friendly agriculture.