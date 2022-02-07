© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Image from iOS.jpg

Halle Jackson

Student Reporter & Shift Editor

Halle Jackson is a senior in the Missouri School of Journalism studying cross-platform editing and producing. She’s a reporter and producer for KBIA. When not in the newsroom, she’s usually rock climbing.