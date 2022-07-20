Afternoon newscast for July 20, 2022 Published July 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT Listen • 3:08 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom: Agape Boarding school in Stockton loses accreditation amid sexual abuse investigationCourt of Appeals reverses decision to grant Columbia $54 millionTriple-digit heat heading for Boone County; residents urged to seek reliefColumbia Parks and Recreation asking for input on Capen Park improvements