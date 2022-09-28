Morning newscast for September 28, 2022 Published September 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT Listen • 3:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds2022 Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbersNew judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for nowMU Health researcher uses new tools to understand brain activity after stroke