Morning newscast for November 30, 2022 Published November 30, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Missouri attorney nominated to be U.S. Attorney in KansasRoughly 300 books banned in 11 Missouri school districts since AugustNew Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chair sees education as a priorityMissouri executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 slaying of St. Louis area police officer