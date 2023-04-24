Afternoon newscast for April 24, 2023 By Gillian Koptik Published April 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT Listen • 3:30 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom. GOP lawmakers push for state control of St. Louis police Thomas Shultz pleads guilty to misdemeanor in MU Hazing CaseMissouri River Regional Library patrons trade non-perishable goods for reduced finesCity of Columbia hires first DEI officerTruman State University impacted by cyberattack on Friday