Afternoon Newscast for November 6, 2023 By Rylee Alden Published November 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Columbia residents call for peace in the Gaza stripAfter losing $112 million, Boone Health declines to release financial recordsMissouri attorney general files lawsuit against FDA's mail abortion pills planUniversity workers union stands together for contract renegotiations