Afternoon Newscast for November 27, 2023 By Rylee Alden Published November 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Two Missouri universities to help agricultural workers harness new technologiesMissouri State Highway Patrol sees increased traffic accidents during holiday travelCity Council to vote on interim Second Ward seatThe Rev. Johnny Scott, former president of the NAACP in East St. Louis, dies at 91