Morning Newscast for January 24, 2024 By Harshawn Ratanpal Published January 24, 2024 at 12:24 PM CST Listen • 3:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Conservative state senators removed from committee assignmentsTobacco products still kill thousands across the Midwest, says new reportWhat to know about new labor union membership numbers in the MidwestHealth care providers could lose state funding under new proposed law