Morning Newscast for April 15, 2024 By Meghan Lee Published April 15, 2024 at 8:26 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Road work ahead: Lane closures on I-70 and U.S. 63AI in agriculture? New MU center researches the future of farmingBird flu is spreading in dairy herds. Midwest farmers say they're vigilant but not alarmedMissouri remains the worst state in the country for puppy mills. Why can't we do better?