Road work ahead: Lane closures on I-70 and U.S. 63

Beginning Wednesday, traffic on Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 will be impacted until April 26 for construction.

Contractors with the Missouri Department of Transportation are preparing for subsurface boring operations on I-70 and U.S. 63, impacting travel in Columbia and Boone County.

Crews will commence operations in both directions on sections of I-70 and U.S. 63 on Wednesday.

From Wednesday through April 22, crews will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily on U.S. 63. Closures will be between Broadway and I-70. Traffic will remain open, albeit slower due to lane reductions.

Intermittent lane closures will occur overnight on I-70 near mile marker 129.6, just east of U.S. 63 in Columbia. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 22-26.

These lane closures are part of the preparation for the Columbia to Kingdom City portion of the Improve I-70 project. The project, which was allocated $2.8 billion in funding from Missouri’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year, will expand I-70 to three lanes in each direction.

Construction for this section between Columbia and Kingdom City is slated to begin this summer, with an estimated completion of late 2027.

The Improve I-70 project includes numerous enhancements, including new concrete pavement, improved interchange designs at U.S. 63 and U.S. 54 interchanges, new direct connection ramps, roundabouts and new bridges.