Morning Newscast for May 30, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Farmers threaten to sue the EPA over PFAS contamination spread to their farms through biosolids
- U.S. House speaker reverses on radiation compensation bill that excluded Missouri
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson contradicts ruling from state Supreme Court on Kansas City police funding
- Ticks drink the blood of humans and other mammals and they can carry serious, sometimes deadly diseases