Afternoon Newscast for July 22, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:
- Some Missouri Democrats are relieved Joe Biden has ended his candidacy
- Politicians are weighing in, too — with some thanking Biden (Kansas Governor Laura Kelly) and some saying he should resign the presidency (Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft)
- Environmentalists say chemical company Bayer must settle lawsuits before Congress acts on legislation about the weed killer Roundup