Morning Newscast for August 20, 2024 By Kiana Fernandes Published August 20, 2024 at 8:35 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:University of Missouri students react to first day on a crowded campusMissouri now requires proof of surgery or court order for gender changes on IDsMissouri set to start distributing new summer food aid for childrenAttorney General Bailey Strips Ray County Sheriff of Law Enforcement License