© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for September 3, 2024

By Makayla Voris
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of stories from the KBIA newsroom:

For a full transcript of the broadcast version of this newscast, click here.

KBIA Newscast
Makayla Voris
See stories by Makayla Voris