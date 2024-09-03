Afternoon Newscast for September 3, 2024
Here's a roundup of stories from the KBIA newsroom:
- Backlog of Missouri child abuse and neglect cases down more than 80% this year
- U.S. union approval remains high, organizers see Missouri parallels
- Candlelight vigil and funeral arrangements planned for fallen Osage Beach officer, suspect charged
- A genetically-modified baker's yeast may be the answer to a problem that's long plagued ethanol producers – bacteria
For a full transcript of the broadcast version of this newscast, click here.