Afternoon Newscast for September 10, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Missouri Supreme Court orders abortion legalization back on the ballot
- MU researcher's AI model advances coronavirus drug development
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control are partnering to investigate unregulated psychoactive cannabis products.
- Missouri education department says state funding for school year is $100 million short