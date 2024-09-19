Morning Newscast for September 19, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- A vandal badly damaged a statue outside a St. Louis cathedral, police say
- Former Mizzou AD Reed-Francois' contract buyout lowered following settlement
- ‘Hemp sales are back on’: Missouri regulators pare down ban on intoxicating hemp products
- Chairwoman of Senate Agriculture Committee says funding for food assistance and conservation in the latest Farm Bill are non-negotiable