© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Mizzou AD Reed-Francois' contract buyout lowered following settlement

KBIA | By Eli Hoff, St. Louis Post Dispatch
Published September 19, 2024 at 8:13 AM CDT
Then-Mizzou athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois speaks at a news conference introducing Dennis Gates as the new men’s basketball coach March 22, 2022, in Columbia. She left for the Arizona AD job in February and will have to pay MU at most $2 million as part of a contract buyout.
Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press
Then-Mizzou athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois speaks at a news conference introducing Dennis Gates as the new men’s basketball coach March 22, 2022, in Columbia. She left for the Arizona AD job in February and will have to pay MU at most $2 million as part of a contract buyout.

Former Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois will pay a lower buyout to the school than her contract initially required, according to a settlement signed by the former administrator and university leadership.

Because she left Mizzou before the end of her contract, Reed-Francois — now the athletic director at Arizona — will have to pay at most $2 million to her previous employer, according to the agreement. KMIZ first published the signed settlement, which it obtained through an open records request.

That amount is less than the $3 million that was expected to be her buyout when she left MU for Arizona in February, which means UM System leadership evidently gave in to some degree to Reed-Francois’ requests.

Whether she ever asked to lower the amount she owed was not made public, but Arizona’s leadership publicly stated that it would only assist her with $1.5 million of any buyout and expected her to remove or reduce anything owed to Missouri.

Per terms of the settlement, Arizona could cover $1.5 million of the $2 million Reed-Francois now owes and has done so, according to KMIZ’s report. A third party is not allowed to cover the remaining $500,000 on her behalf.

It may not wind up being $500,000, though. If she pays MU $250,000 by March 31, 2028, the university will call things even. That means her buyout could functionally wind up being $1.75 million in total.

Reed-Francois had signed a contract extension with Missouri in March 2023, a deal that ran through the end of the 2027-28 academic year. That agreement called for a buyout — based on when she left for Arizona — in the $3 million range.

Should she not pay the amount owed under the settlement, MU would legally be ably to file a breach of contract complaint for $3 million.

Reed-Francois signed the settlement in late June, while UM System Board of Curators Chair Robin Wenneker did so in early July.

Both Reed-Francois and the university agreed to waive any other complaints or legal issues as part of the settlement.
Tags
Missouri News university of missouri sportscontractcontract
St. Louis Post Dispatch
See stories by St. Louis Post Dispatch
Related Content