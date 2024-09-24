Afternoon Newscast for September 24, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Here's a roundup of regional headline from the KBIA newsroom:
- Missouri inmate's lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before his planned execution
- Signs warning of radioactive waste to be installed along Missouri’s Coldwater Creek this fall
- Missouri Department of Conservation investigating poached geese
- A bipartisan bill passed by the U-S House this month would give the federal government more room to investigate and potentially ban farm land sales to Chinese companies.