Morning Newscast for October 30, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published October 30, 2024 at 8:30 AM CDT Listen • 2:52 Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri abortion-rights campaign raises $9M in October, bringing overall tally to $31MShoppers scaling back on spooky spending this year, Halloween retail report saysMid-Missouri clerks report high turnout for early votingWhooping Cough cases rise in mid-Missouri