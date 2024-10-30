Shoppers scaling back on spooky spending this year, Halloween retail report says

Last year, expected Halloween spending was higher than ever before. This year, it seems shoppers are cutting back.

A National Retail Federation report found that total Halloween spending is expected to reach $11.6 billion this year, down from $12.2 billion in 2023.

Total spending on decorations is projected to hit $3.8 billion. Purchases of candy are expected to reach $3.5 billion. Greeting card sales are projected to add up to $500 million.

Costumes rival decorations at a projected $3.8 billion. Consistent with last year, total spending on adult costumes is expected to reach $1.8 billion, while spending on children’s costumes is anticipated to hit $1.3 billion. Interest in pet costumes remains the same and is projected to total $700 million.

Olivia Mizelle, Missouri Business Alert

The percent of survey respondents expecting to celebrate the holiday is down slightly, to 72% this year from 73% a year ago.

Of those celebrants spending money this holiday, 95% plan to purchase candy, 75% intend to buy decorations and 67% anticipate outlays on costumes.

