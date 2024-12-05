Morning Newscast for December 5, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published December 5, 2024 at 9:06 AM CST Listen • 2:46 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Donald Trump picks Missouri’s Billy Long to lead the IRSMercy, Anthem reach coverage deal, avoid dropping thousands from networkJudge considers first lawsuit to overturn Missouri's near-total abortion banHomeschooling has doubled in Missouri, and that could help explain lower school enrollment