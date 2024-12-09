Morning Newscast for December 9, 2024 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published December 9, 2024 at 8:49 AM CST Listen • 3:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: $150,000 awarded to Columbia Public Schools for classroom equipment, programsCalendar shift, warm weather and acorn boom lead to low deer harvest numbersWhat to know about abortion access in MissouriI-70 bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Tuesday; bridge opening later this month