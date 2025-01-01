Morning Newscast for January 1, 2025 By Jana Rose Schleis Published January 1, 2025 at 6:32 AM CST Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Big box grocers dominate some markets. That impacts small grocers and food desertsState's first quantum computing center comes to MizzouTwo parking regulators hired for downtown meter enforcementTwo pre-filed bills would bar charter schools from opening in Boone County