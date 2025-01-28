Afternoon Newscast for January 28, 2025
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Immigration bill's hearing draws crowds of opponents.
- Missouri lawmakers consider funds for radioactive waste testing in St. Louis
- Missouri House committee considers regulating video gambling machines
- State embraces new technology to streamline benefit applications
- Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe says he plans to rewrite the state's formula for funding in its K-12 schools